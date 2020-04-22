|
Isabelle D. Bressler, age 92, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at 11:47 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her home.
The oldest of three children, Isabelle was born May 29, 1927, in Monroe to the late Lyle and Frances (Kiger) Curley. She married William T. Bressler on May 30, 1947 at St. Michael Catholic Church. From this union came the blessing of five children.
After raising their children, Isabelle was employed by Spartan Department Stores. She later joined her husband Bill and together, they co-owned and operated Beach Auto Supply in Monroe for several years.
Isabelle is a former member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Bill and especially the time they shared together in Florida during the winter and vacationing at their cabin up north during the summer.
Isabelle is survived by her husband Bill: two daughters, Kathleen Bressler and Rosemarie (Henry) Meyer, both of Monroe; five grandchildren: Gary (Kim) Cox, Thomas (Karla) Meyer, Barbara Ray, Brenda West, and Carrie (William) Beaudrie; ten great-grandchildren: Elizabeth (Thomas) Bowden, John Charles West II, Reginald (Brook) West, Kenneth Ray, Emily (Hunter) Ray, Nicholas (Hannah Haise) Beaudrie, Lauren Meyer, Samantha (Kyle Slatten) Beaudrie, Julia Meyer, and Courtney Beaudrie; two great-great-granddaughters, Ariana Bowden and Ellie Mae Slatten; and sister-in-law, Shirley Curley.
In addition to her parents, Isabelle was preceded in death by three children, William Bressler Jr., Michael Bressler, and Theresa (David) Cox; her parents-in-law, Roy and Rose Bressler; brother, Lyle Curley, Jr.; and sister, Twila (William) Ready.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Deacon Michael Stewart of St. Mary Catholic Church officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with current social gathering limitation guidelines, only 10 people will be allowed in the viewing room at a time. The funeral home staff will politely assist with social distancing directions. Live streaming of the funeral will be available by visiting Isabelle's obituary on our website where a link will be provided.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 22, 2020