Ivy Lou Harris, age 87, of Wyandotte, formerly of Carleton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Wyandotte with her family by her side.
Born May 27, 1932, in Corbin, Kentucky, Ivy Lou was the daughter of the late Arthur and Linva Rose. She married Inman Harris on August 5, 1950, in Monroe after moving here in 1946. Sadly, he preceded her in death on November 15, 2003.
Ivy Lou was a firecracker who always had a smile and loved a good laugh. Although spending most of her adult life in Michigan, she remained a southern girl at heart, never losing that Kentucky drawl and cooking the best biscuits and gravy in the world. She liked to watch WWE "wrassling," playing cards and gardening. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver and mainstay to her family, which gave her much joy.
Mrs. Harris is survived by six children: Bobby (Joan) Harris, Floretta (Keith) Waldron, Tina Hill, Randall Harris, Renee (Kevin) Ridenour and Lisa (Matt) Scott; 18 grandchildren as well as many great and great-great grandchildren, and two sisters, Irene Hinkle and Marie Prewitt.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ivy was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Harris; three brothers, Lawrence, Arnold and Onza Rose; sister, Myrtle Prewitt; and son-in-law, Mark Hill.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home. Cremation and inurnment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in accordance with her wishes.
