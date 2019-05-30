Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Newport , MI View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Newport , MI View Map J. Glen VanWashenova

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers J. Glen VanWashenova, 87 of Newport, went home to be with the Lord at 2:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Michigan Medicine, formerly University of Michigan Hospital, in Ann Arbor.

Born March 25, 1932, in Monroe, he was the son of the late Russell and Mary (VanSlambrouck) VanWashenova. Glen attended Monroe Catholic Central High School, graduating with the class of 1950 and attended Michigan State University focusing his education on agriculture. He married his beloved wife, Dolores E. Boudrie, on June 20, 1953, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Monroe. Sadly, after 59 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on April 3, 2013.

Glen was a lifelong farmer, beginning as a young child on his father's dairy and poultry farm, where he continued the family farm. In addition to farming, he worked for Ford Motor Company as a Machine Repairman for more than thirty years, retiring in July 1998.

Glen was a member of the Swan Creek Farm Bureau Group and lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1266 of Monroe. He was very active in CYO sports and, as a young man, played semi-professional baseball and football.

Glen loved farming and the lifestyle that came with it. He also enjoyed attending his family's athletic events and cherished his time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To cherish his memory, Glen leaves five children: John R. (Margie) VanWashenova of Newport, Laura J. (Robert) Nagel of Erie, Alan D. (JoEllen) VanWashenova of Newport, Diane T. (Brian) Wilhelm of Monroe and David G. (Annette) VanWashenova of LaSalle; nineteen grandchildren: Mike (Shannon) VanWashenova, Randy (Jen) VanWashenova, Alissa (Ryan) Graczyk, Hollie (Dave) Behnke, Heather (Brandon) Sieb, Eric (Kelli) Nagel, Alan (Kerrin) VanWashenova Jr., Brian (Kelli) VanWashenova, Chris VanWashenova, Dan VanWashenova, Kalee (Ryan Ceresan) Iacoangeli, Grant (Alissa) Iacoangeli, Kristina (Eric) Honomichl, Kimberly (Dan) Rader, Justin (Katie) VanWashenova, Casandra (Tony Rigsby) Rainey, Brandon (Shelby) Rainey, Matthew (Michelle) Wilhelm and Sarah Wilhelm; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Iacoangeli; a sister, Margaret Pluff; and a great-grandson, Avery Rigsby.

Memorial contributions in Glen's memory are suggested to St. Charles Athletic Program.

Visitation will be held from 1 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161, where a Knights of Columbus Litany and Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. that evening. He will lie in state at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Newport, where a Mass Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Newport.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on May 30, 2019