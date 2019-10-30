|
J. Willard (Bill) Carpenter Jr., age 84, entered into rest Sunday October 27, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI. in 1935, raised in Grosse Pointe, MI, and attended Assumption High School and University of Windsor, Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
His career started at JL Hudson Company in the Human Resources Dept. Bill went on to become a Human Resources executive for three hospitals; Mercy Memorial in Monroe MI., St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH., and St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, OH. He ultimately retired as an Outplacement Consultant with Russell Roget and Lee Hecht Harris Companies in Beachwood, OH. He was an active board member in the Avenbury Lakes Community in Avon, OH, Avon Seniors Inc., and 50 + Club at St. Ladislas Catholic Church in Westlake, OH.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Mary K. (nee Sampson) Carpenter, daughter Anne Marie ( Jeff ) Spaulding of Monroe, MI., and J. Willard Carpenter III of Nashville, TN, grandchildren Monica Naida of France, Mark (Haley) Naida of New York City and Brent Spaulding of Monroe, MI. and sisters Diane Reese and Mary Terese Rauen of MI. He was preceded in death by his parents J. Willard Carpenter Sr. and Loyola Carpenter.
The family will receive friends on Thursday October 31, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon. A 10:00 am Mass will be celebrated on Friday at St. Ladislas Catholic Church, 2345 Basset Rd. Westlake, Oh. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will be private in Monroe, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ladislas, 50+ Club, or Avon Seniors Inc.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019