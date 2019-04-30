|
Jack L Barnett Jr., age 54, of Monroe, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019.
Born Oct. 17, 1964, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Jack Barnett Sr. and Sandra (Evans) Barnett. Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Diana, and his children, Jennifer Barnett and Kevin Barnett. Loving grandfather to Ashya Daniels. Jack will also be fondly remembered by his brother, Patrick Hale; sister, Roxanne Hale; mother-in-law, Virginia Tasker; brothers-in-law, Donald Scheufele, Douglas Scheufele, John Hale and the late Lawrence Scheufele; sisters-in-law, Virginia Hale and Gwendolyn Jenkins, and many nieces and nephews.
Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 30, 2019