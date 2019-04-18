|
|
Jack D. Cranson, age 86, of Milan passed away Monday evening, April 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 29, 1932 in Highland Park, Michigan, to Paul and Mary (Parson) Cranson. On June 9, 1951 he married MaryAnn Tomecek and she survives.
Jack was an Elder at the Peoples Presbyterian Church in Milan since 1961 and held many positions there including his current position as president of the church.
He retired from Ford Motor Company, Ypsilanti plant, in 1988 as an industrial engineer.
Jack was inducted into the Hall of Fame during the 2019 baseball season.
He enjoyed working outside and loved following his grandsons and great-grandchildren in their sporting events. He was their #1 fan.
His calm demeanor and gentle spirit will leave a mark on everyone's heart, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors besides his loving wife MaryAnn "Nan" include two daughters, Bonnie Cranson and Lori Fugate; two sons, Rodney (Linda) and Robert (Sherri) Cranson; six grandsons: Chris (Jessica), Ryan (Cheryl), Jesse Fugate, Justin Fugate, Jacob, Travis (Alyssa), Zachary; six great-grandchildren: Gage, Kylie, Lukas, Max, McKinley and Easton, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bryce and Everett; sisters Kathleen Root and June Davis; father- and mother-in-law Joe and Ann Tomecek; son-in-law Jim Fugate and brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Margie Heath.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The funeral service will be held at the Peoples Presbyterian Church, Milan, on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00pm (Noon) with visitation at the church beginning at 11:00am.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Peoples Presbyterian Church, in his memory.
www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019