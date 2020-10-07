1/1
Jack E. Schmidt
1949 - 2020
Jack E. Schmidt, 70, of Newton Falls and Ida, MI, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Trumbull Medical Regional Center. He was born on November 9, 1949, in Toledo, the son of George and Ruth (Payne) Schmidt.
He achieved a BS in Agricultural Business from Michigan State University.
Jack served our country as an MP of the Ohio Army National Guard.
He worked at Sylvania Country Club in Toledo, Store Opening Solutions and worked at K-Mart for 30 years. He was last employed by Woods Construction.
Jack enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, boating, farming, being outdoors, playing pool and darts, but above all else he enjoyed fishing.
Jack was united in marriage with Dana Lovell.
Cherished memories will be carried on by his wife Dana of Petersburg, MI, son Jason (Beth Baker) Schmidt of Newton Falls, brothers Jim (Mary Jane) Schmidt and Jay Schmidt, sister Joan (Phil) Leaper all of Ida, MI, and grandchildren Jackelynn (Mason), John, Herbie (Chyanne), Sarah, and Natalie.
Preceding Jack in death were his parents, and a sister Judi Orwig.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, October 10, from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, where a memorial service will be held following the calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be in Michigan at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.
Visit www.borowskimemorialhome.com to offer condolences.

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Borowski Memorial Home
Memorial service
Borowski Memorial Home
