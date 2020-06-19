Jack G. Whitmer of Prudenville, MI passed away in Kalamazoo, MI on June 15, 2020, at the age of 82.

He was born in Monroe, MI on October 4, 1937, to Gardner R Whitmer and Velma K (Schmitz) Whitmer. Jack was raised in Monroe and moved to Prudenville in 1982.

Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.

Jack is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Lou (Kloster) Whitmer; his sisters, Mary (Otto) Whipple of Erie, MI and Patricia (Robert) Grove of Kalamazoo, MI; and his brother, Melvin Whitmer of Newberry, MI; his children, Mark, Vicky, Casey, Vicki, and Cary and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Otto Whipple.

Cremation has taken place.





