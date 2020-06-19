Jack G. Whitmer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack G. Whitmer of Prudenville, MI passed away in Kalamazoo, MI on June 15, 2020, at the age of 82.
He was born in Monroe, MI on October 4, 1937, to Gardner R Whitmer and Velma K (Schmitz) Whitmer. Jack was raised in Monroe and moved to Prudenville in 1982.
Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.
Jack is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Lou (Kloster) Whitmer; his sisters, Mary (Otto) Whipple of Erie, MI and Patricia (Robert) Grove of Kalamazoo, MI; and his brother, Melvin Whitmer of Newberry, MI; his children, Mark, Vicky, Casey, Vicki, and Cary and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Otto Whipple.
Cremation has taken place.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved