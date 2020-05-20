Jack "Jay" Goins
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack "Jay" Goins, 89 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Born March 20, 1931, in Monroe, Jay was the son of the late Verlin and Aslee (Chapman) Goins and attended Monroe Public Schools
In February 1953, Jay married his beloved wife, the former Helen Ann May in Monroe.
Jay was employed as a manufacturing superintendent for Union Camp and its successor companies until his retirement in 1990.
Jay served his country honorably and proudly in the Michigan National Guard and enjoyed horse racing, woodworking, making bird houses, playing cards with his sisters, and working in his yard. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Most of all Jay enjoyed time spent with family.
Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen, five loving children; David Lee Goins of Jacksonville, FL, Greg L. (Ann) Goins of Monroe, Kevin M. Goins of Temperance, Mark E. (Karen) Goins of Algonquin, IL, and Beverlee J. Blessing of Monroe, ten cherished grandchildren; David Goins, Denny Goins, Michelle (Michael) Zabriskie, Jeff (Becky) Goins, Nick (Stacy) Goins, Chelsey Goins, Alicia Goins, Lindsey (Jake) Garry, Eric Goins, and Jody (Sarah) Santure, and 12 great grandchildren with two more on the way, and seven siblings; Norma Swanson of Torrance, CA, Evelyn Monaghan of Lambertville, Betty Webb of Monroe, Mary Ellen Rippy of Springfield, CA, Gerald (Pamela) Goins of Torrance, CA, Kenneth (Shari) Goins of Merced, CA, and Bobby (Judy) Goins of Temperance.
In addition to his parents; Jay was preceded in death by a son Ronald J. Goins, a granddaughter; Heidi K. Santure, and five siblings; Juanita, Homer, Grace, Willeane, and Donna Mae.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m.. to 1:00 pm. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd, Monroe, Michigan, 48161. A procession to Roselawn Memorial Park will follow the visitation and a 2:00 p.m. graveside service will be held. Jay's nephew, Rev. Bernard Christy, will officiate.
Due to cemetery rules, everyone must stay in their vehicles until the burial occurs and the cemetery staff leaves the area. We ask that everyone who attends please practice social distancing both at the funeral home and cemetery.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved