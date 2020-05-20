Jack "Jay" Goins, 89 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Born March 20, 1931, in Monroe, Jay was the son of the late Verlin and Aslee (Chapman) Goins and attended Monroe Public Schools
In February 1953, Jay married his beloved wife, the former Helen Ann May in Monroe.
Jay was employed as a manufacturing superintendent for Union Camp and its successor companies until his retirement in 1990.
Jay served his country honorably and proudly in the Michigan National Guard and enjoyed horse racing, woodworking, making bird houses, playing cards with his sisters, and working in his yard. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Most of all Jay enjoyed time spent with family.
Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen, five loving children; David Lee Goins of Jacksonville, FL, Greg L. (Ann) Goins of Monroe, Kevin M. Goins of Temperance, Mark E. (Karen) Goins of Algonquin, IL, and Beverlee J. Blessing of Monroe, ten cherished grandchildren; David Goins, Denny Goins, Michelle (Michael) Zabriskie, Jeff (Becky) Goins, Nick (Stacy) Goins, Chelsey Goins, Alicia Goins, Lindsey (Jake) Garry, Eric Goins, and Jody (Sarah) Santure, and 12 great grandchildren with two more on the way, and seven siblings; Norma Swanson of Torrance, CA, Evelyn Monaghan of Lambertville, Betty Webb of Monroe, Mary Ellen Rippy of Springfield, CA, Gerald (Pamela) Goins of Torrance, CA, Kenneth (Shari) Goins of Merced, CA, and Bobby (Judy) Goins of Temperance.
In addition to his parents; Jay was preceded in death by a son Ronald J. Goins, a granddaughter; Heidi K. Santure, and five siblings; Juanita, Homer, Grace, Willeane, and Donna Mae.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m.. to 1:00 pm. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd, Monroe, Michigan, 48161. A procession to Roselawn Memorial Park will follow the visitation and a 2:00 p.m. graveside service will be held. Jay's nephew, Rev. Bernard Christy, will officiate.
Due to cemetery rules, everyone must stay in their vehicles until the burial occurs and the cemetery staff leaves the area. We ask that everyone who attends please practice social distancing both at the funeral home and cemetery.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 20, 2020.