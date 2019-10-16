|
Jack McDonald, 90 years, a resident of Port Orchard, Washington since November 2015, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Born March 11, 1929, in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, Jack was the son of Flory Alvin McDonald and Mara (Mary) Savanovic.
As a lifelong resident of Monroe, Jack worked for Ford Motor Company in Flat Rock and Monroe for 46 years retiring in 1993. He enjoyed spending time with his family up at the family cabin in Tawas, MI fishing and sitting by the fire. Jack enjoyed watching baseball and football and was an avid golfer in his retirement.
Jack is survived by his sons John D. & (Karen) McDonald of Monroe, MI, Vaughn & (Anne Marie) of Port Orchard, WA, Mike R. & (Sandi) of Fenton, MI and Mark T. & (Michelle) of Perrysburg, OH. A sister Debbie (Colpaert) Culbertson of Monroe, MI, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years, Rose Mary C. (Bogedain), son Brian C., brother Peter, sister Patricia (Colpaert) Howe and grandson Brian C. Jr.
Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18th, at Bacarella Funeral Home. Jack will lie in state at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19th at St. John Catholic Church where Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Rev. Fr. David Burgard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019