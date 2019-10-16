Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church

Jack McDonald


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack McDonald Obituary
Jack McDonald, 90 years, a resident of Port Orchard, Washington since November 2015, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Born March 11, 1929, in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, Jack was the son of Flory Alvin McDonald and Mara (Mary) Savanovic.

As a lifelong resident of Monroe, Jack worked for Ford Motor Company in Flat Rock and Monroe for 46 years retiring in 1993. He enjoyed spending time with his family up at the family cabin in Tawas, MI fishing and sitting by the fire. Jack enjoyed watching baseball and football and was an avid golfer in his retirement.

Jack is survived by his sons John D. & (Karen) McDonald of Monroe, MI, Vaughn & (Anne Marie) of Port Orchard, WA, Mike R. & (Sandi) of Fenton, MI and Mark T. & (Michelle) of Perrysburg, OH. A sister Debbie (Colpaert) Culbertson of Monroe, MI, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years, Rose Mary C. (Bogedain), son Brian C., brother Peter, sister Patricia (Colpaert) Howe and grandson Brian C. Jr.

Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18th, at Bacarella Funeral Home. Jack will lie in state at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19th at St. John Catholic Church where Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Rev. Fr. David Burgard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacarella Funeral Home
Download Now