Jack Allen Nobbs was born in Jamestown, NY on March 15, 1948 to Jack and Catherine Nobbs.
Growing up in Jamestown, Jack attended and graduated from Southwestern Central High School in 1966.
In 1966, Jack enrolled at Edinboro University where he participated in football and wrestling.
This is also where he met the love of his life Linda Mitchell of Finleyville, PA. Jack and Linda married on August 9, 1969, in Finleyville, PA.
A year later, in 1970, Jack was drafted during the Vietnam War and enlisted into the US Navy.
While in the Navy, Jack attended the Naval Nuclear Power School and was certified to work on nuclear submarines.
In 1976, Jack left the Navy and turned what he had learned into a life long career in Nuclear power.
Jack and Linda had three children Mark, Laura, and Matthew. During much of Jack's adult life he traveled all over for work, allowing his family to see much of the United States.
Jack retired in 2011 from the Hanford Nuclear Site. After retiring, Jack was able to spend his free time perfecting his passion, Fly Fishing, as well as spend as much time as possible with his family and two grandchildren.
Jack passed peacefully on July 9th surrounded by his wife and children in Spokane, WA.
Jack is survived by his wife Linda, children Mark Nobbs (Caryn), Laura Habersetzer (Josh), Matthew Nobbs, and his two grandchildren Brynnlee Moore and Ethan Nobbs. Jack is also survived by his five siblings, Frank, Sherry, Bob, Patty, and Cathy.
In Lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to Now I Lay Me Down Ministry c/o the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 108 Washington Street. Monroe, 48161.
A memorial will be held on Saturday August 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Life Tributes in Kennewick, WA. Please leave online condolences at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com; arrangements by Mueller's Funeral Home, 509-783-9532.
Published in Monroe News on July 28, 2019