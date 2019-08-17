|
|
Jack Norman Laginess, age 92 of Newport, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Beaumont Trenton Hospital.
Born September 25, 1926 in River Rouge, Jack was the son of Edward and Frances (Martinek) Laginess. He married the love of his life, Maryann Przystup on February 20, 1954.
Jack faithfully served our country with the United States Navy from February 16, 1945 until July 26, 1946.
Jack's long career included employment with Kay Paper Company, People's Bank in Rockwood, Ritter Pottery Company and Monsanto Chemical Company, retiring in 1986. He had also worked for the Monroe County Sheriff Department Posse.
Jack was a member of the South Rockwood United Methodist Church and the South Rockwood Senior Citizens. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and horses. He was an avid fan of the Detroit sports teams as well as watching western movies and reading western books, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Jack leaves to cherish his memory, Maryann, his wife of the past 65 years; children: Jacqueline Laginess of Cleveland, Tennessee, Janice Laginess of Newport, John (Carol) Laginess of Virginia Beach, Virginia and James (Shari) Laginess of Colorado; as well as three grandchildren: Eirc Laginess, Justin Laginess and Kelli Laginess.
Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents and sixteen siblings.
A celebration of Jack's life will be at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Monday with Military Honors by the Downriver Veterans Honor Guard, followed by Rev. Stephen Perrine of South Rockwood United Methodist Church. Entombment will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Jack may be made to any veterans group of donor's choice.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019