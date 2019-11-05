|
|
Jacob M. Uram, 87, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Temperance, MI, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital.
Born May 14, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Jacob M. and Louise E. (Plaza) Uram, Sr. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he married Mary Ann Ratajczak on October 25, 1952. She preceded him in death on August 25, 1996. Jacob was employed as a Senior Test Engineer for Teledyne CAE Corporation for 35 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, MI and a life member of the Knights of Columbus, 8902. Jacob was also a 4th degree Knight and a member of the Raisin River, Monroe, MI.
He is survived by his loving companion, Hazel Ann Young; children, Michael (Carri) Uram, Garr (Marcella) Uram, Tim (Janice) Uram and Kathleen (Craig) Nelson; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Brian Uram and John Williams; brothers, Raymond and Stanley Uram; sister, Alice Cash and grandson, John Uram.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where he will lie in state after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019