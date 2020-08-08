1/1
Jacob Stephen "Jake" Hayter
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob "Jake" Stephen Hayter, 35, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born a twin on February 13, 1985, the son of Craig and Marie (Raddatz) Hayter.
Jake was a 2003 Bedford High School graduate who went on to attend Monroe Community College, and obtained his Welding Certificate. He has worked various welding jobs since.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance. Jake loved the water and going Up North; fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He also loved playing video games, and film, literature and music were a big part of his life.
He is survived by his fiancé, Sara Hall, and daughter, Aurora Rose Hayter; mother, Marie Hayter (Rich); father, Craig (Jill McLaughlin) Hayter; twin brother, Justin (Beth) Hayter, brother Craig (Julie) Hayter; paternal grandmother, Mary Lou Hayter; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Hayter, and maternal grandparents, Joyce and Wayne Raddatz.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 1-4 PM at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo 43611.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hayter family for a college fund for Aurora.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoening Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved