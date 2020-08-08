Jacob "Jake" Stephen Hayter, 35, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born a twin on February 13, 1985, the son of Craig and Marie (Raddatz) Hayter.
Jake was a 2003 Bedford High School graduate who went on to attend Monroe Community College, and obtained his Welding Certificate. He has worked various welding jobs since.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance. Jake loved the water and going Up North; fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He also loved playing video games, and film, literature and music were a big part of his life.
He is survived by his fiancé, Sara Hall, and daughter, Aurora Rose Hayter; mother, Marie Hayter (Rich); father, Craig (Jill McLaughlin) Hayter; twin brother, Justin (Beth) Hayter, brother Craig (Julie) Hayter; paternal grandmother, Mary Lou Hayter; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Hayter, and maternal grandparents, Joyce and Wayne Raddatz.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 1-4 PM at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo 43611.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hayter family for a college fund for Aurora.
