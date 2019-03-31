|
Jacqueline Sue Farner, age 64, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Friends and family may visit from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. A luncheon will be held at the Indian Trails Clubhouse following the memorial service. Attendees are asked to wear the color orange in honor of Jacqueline.
Born March 8, 1955, Jacqueline was the daughter of the late Aaron and Unavee (Sutton) Farner. Jacqueline worked for the Monroe County Opportunity Program as a bus driver for many years. She enjoyed playing the game Bunco and spending time with her beloved dog, Zena. Jacqueline was proud of her indian heritage and liked studying old indian artifacts. Lastly, Jacqueline was very fond of the color orange and could often be recognized around town through her orange wardrobe.
To cherish her memory, Jacqueline leaves Jacqueline leaves her companion of 13 years, Michael Sancrante; a son: Gene (Holly) Fountain of Newport; a daughter: Christa (Steve) Holmes of Monroe; two brothers: Donald (Karen) Farner of FL and Derek (Cheryl) Farner of TN; four sisters: Judy (Ronnie) Graves of TN, Vicki McDaniel of TN, Kim (Eugene) Rogers of TN, and Jill (Tom) Knox of AL. She also leaves three grandchildren, Hunter, Cooper, and Isaac.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Farner and two granddaughters, Daisy and Dinah.
Memorial contributions in Jacqueline's honor are suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 31, 2019