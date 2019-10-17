|
|
Jacqueline K. (Riggs) Maki, age 52, of Carleton, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in her home.
Born on November 15, 1966, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of David and Myrna (Johnson) Riggs. In 2007, she married Roy Maki in Toledo, OH.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Riggs, brother, Glenn Riggs, stepdaughter, Katherine Hearns.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband Roy Maki, daughter Myrna "Chrissy" Quednau, mother Myrna Riggs, stepsons Matthew (Angel) Maki, Michael (Heather) Maki and Butch Lungsfort, grandchildren Camren and Olivia Quednau, sister Patricia (Tim) Rogers and niece Jessica (Tim) Veld.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home Carleton Chapel on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, the 19th at 3:00 pm. Everil Bellman will officiate the service. Burial will be in Carleton Cemetery, Carleton, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Monroe Humane Society.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019