Jacqueline "Jackie" Rose Graver was born November 3, 1941, in Toledo. She was the daughter of the late Luther Graver and Alma (Homan)Graver. Jackie was a 1959 graduate of Monroe High School and married her love, Donald Stumpmier, on July 9, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Erie. She was a member of Divine Grace Catholic Parish in Carleton sixty years. Jackie helped support her family as an Instructional Assistant at Raisinville Elementary School for twenty-seven years, retiring in 1999.
Jackie was full of life and always willing to help those in need. She was an intricate component in establishing Habitat for Humanity in Monroe; serving on the Family Partnership Committee, Board of Directors, Nomination committee, and as the Executive Secretary over a period of eight years. She volunteered for the Democratic Party. She enjoyed being a cub scout den mother, Camp Fire Girl leader and planning class reunions.
Keeping active, Jackie enjoyed water walking at the YMCA, traveling throughout 50 states, wintering in Florida, monthly breakfasts with "the group" and hosting the annual New Year's Eve party at her home with close friends for fifty years.
Jackie's love was beyond measure for her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A special "Thank You," to the Doctors and Staff at University of Michigan Hospital for their care and concern.
Jacqueline "Jackie" Rose Stumpmier, age 78, of Monroe passed away at 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded by her parents.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband of almost sixty years, Donald; two children: Donald Jr. (Kathy) Stumpmier of Carleton and Julie (Les) Hartford of Maybee; two sisters, Joanne (Lee) Simmons of St. Augustine, Florida and Carol (Arnie) Discher of Toledo; sister in-law: Shirley McAllister of Monroe; five grandchildren: Kelly (Mike) Flemming, Jenna (Tony) Rote, Alaina Hartford, DaKota Hartford and David Hartford: three great grandchildren: Lucas, Jesse, and Riley; several nieces and nephews.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 31, 2020