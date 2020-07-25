Jacquelyn A. Miller entered eternal life on July 20, 2020, while visiting with her best friend and cousins, Julie Jay and Robin.

She peacefully passed after bravely and courageously battling a severe stroke and pancreatic cancer. She was born in Monroe, Michigan, on February 2, 1947, to Vernon and Mary (Kellison) Kohler where she graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965.

Jackie loved life. After retiring from a successful and long business career, she volunteered at the Monroe Center where she shared her light with so many others. These past few years were particularly difficult for Jackie, she suddenly lost the love of her life, Al Miller, in 2009 followed by her big brother Monsignor Russ Kohler in 2016. Yet, she woke every day with an unbelievably strong will and a stubbornness that only a true Irishwoman could pull off! One of her favorite quotes was, "Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day that says, 'I will try again tomorrow.'" Jackie mastered the very definition of persistence, courage and strength throughout her life, but even more so during the past few years. She had the most amazing can-do attitude! Through it all, Jackie maintained her uniquely charismatic personality and always made people around her laugh and feel welcome. She made friends everywhere she went.

Jackie was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her son Carey, her "Precious Precious" along with her three grandchildren who knew her as Mopar! Already a sports fan, she cheerfully attended all football, lacrosse, soccer, basketball games, and gymnastic meets, and would always be there to celebrate victories and encourage after losses. She was our biggest fan!

Jackie's spirit will live on through her son Alan Carey, his wife Rosanne, and her three grandchildren Joseph, Victoria and Michael; her sister Polly Lovell (Doug) and their sons Jeremy (Nikki) and Casey; her brother Barney Kohler and his children Kellison (Elizabeth), Kory, Abbey (Doug) and Derek Didario, along with all her cousins, and great nieces and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating Jackie's beautiful life and spirit on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, where she will lie in state at 10 am at St. Anne's, 2420 N. Dixie Highway, Monroe, MI 48162 followed by Mass at 11 am.

