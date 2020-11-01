1/1
Jaime B. Brooks
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jaime's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaime Brian Brooks, of Monroe MI, passed away with his loving wife, Cynthia, by his side, on October 27th, 2020, just one day before his 60th birthday. He fought a very hard and courageous battle against cancer. Even as he faced death, he was positive, strong, and brave. It is a comfort to know that he is now with his Savior, Jesus Christ, free from the pain and sorrow of this world.
Born in Monroe, Michigan, he was the youngest son of Shelby Brooks and Laura Jean Brooks (St. Bernard). They and his oldest brother, David Shelby, proceeded him in death.
His life will always be cherished and remembered by his loving wife, Cynthia (Luft); his children: Jennifer Pollock (Justin), Kattye Baker (Brian), Nathan, Sandy Yount (Mark), Mandy Bacome (Alyssa Howton), Tracy Porter (Dave); his mother-in-law Margo Cone; his grandchildren: Ellie Baker, Clayton, Kyle and Blake Yount, Brendan Walls (Courtney), Max and Titus Pollock, Chyrstal and Brianna Porter; his great grandchildren: Oakley, Rilynn and Boyd; his brothers: Dennis, Dan (Mary Ann), Tim; his sisters: Patricia Klein (Manfred), Cindy Roberts (Randy), Sheryl Purdy (Brian); and many other important in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, co-workers and neighbors. He loved many and was loved by many.
Jaime was a kind-hearted man who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed biking, cross-country skiing, camping, fishing and driving to see the fall leaves changing colors. It's hard to forget his love of good BBQ, cooking on the grill, and cooking pizza over the fire. He appreciated a good storm and was always curious and interested in the weather. Another hobby he enjoyed was woodworking. He loved to create! Silliness and joking were other things that encompassed Jaime's personality. If you were around on the 4th of July, you'd know how much Jaime loved fireworks, canons, and shooting guns. He was a hardworking man and spent 38 years working in a steel mill, currently owned by Gerdau. He was devoted to his family and friends and will be incredibly missed.
At this time, there is not a funeral service, or a memorial planned. Please feel free to leave memories and condolences on Jaime's memorial website: https://everloved.com/life-of/jaime-brooks/. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jaime's memorial fund: https://everloved.com/life-of/jaime-brooks/donate/. There have been many people that have helped in various ways throughout Jaime's illness and to them all, the family sends their sincerest thanks and love.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved