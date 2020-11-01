Jaime Brian Brooks, of Monroe MI, passed away with his loving wife, Cynthia, by his side, on October 27th, 2020, just one day before his 60th birthday. He fought a very hard and courageous battle against cancer. Even as he faced death, he was positive, strong, and brave. It is a comfort to know that he is now with his Savior, Jesus Christ, free from the pain and sorrow of this world.
Born in Monroe, Michigan, he was the youngest son of Shelby Brooks and Laura Jean Brooks (St. Bernard). They and his oldest brother, David Shelby, proceeded him in death.
His life will always be cherished and remembered by his loving wife, Cynthia (Luft); his children: Jennifer Pollock (Justin), Kattye Baker (Brian), Nathan, Sandy Yount (Mark), Mandy Bacome (Alyssa Howton), Tracy Porter (Dave); his mother-in-law Margo Cone; his grandchildren: Ellie Baker, Clayton, Kyle and Blake Yount, Brendan Walls (Courtney), Max and Titus Pollock, Chyrstal and Brianna Porter; his great grandchildren: Oakley, Rilynn and Boyd; his brothers: Dennis, Dan (Mary Ann), Tim; his sisters: Patricia Klein (Manfred), Cindy Roberts (Randy), Sheryl Purdy (Brian); and many other important in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, co-workers and neighbors. He loved many and was loved by many.
Jaime was a kind-hearted man who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed biking, cross-country skiing, camping, fishing and driving to see the fall leaves changing colors. It's hard to forget his love of good BBQ, cooking on the grill, and cooking pizza over the fire. He appreciated a good storm and was always curious and interested in the weather. Another hobby he enjoyed was woodworking. He loved to create! Silliness and joking were other things that encompassed Jaime's personality. If you were around on the 4th of July, you'd know how much Jaime loved fireworks, canons, and shooting guns. He was a hardworking man and spent 38 years working in a steel mill, currently owned by Gerdau. He was devoted to his family and friends and will be incredibly missed.
At this time, there is not a funeral service, or a memorial planned. Please feel free to leave memories and condolences on Jaime's memorial website: https://everloved.com/life-of/jaime-brooks/.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jaime's memorial fund: https://everloved.com/life-of/jaime-brooks/donate/.
There have been many people that have helped in various ways throughout Jaime's illness and to them all, the family sends their sincerest thanks and love.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.