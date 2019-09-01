|
James August Beck
June 27, 1924 - Aug. 27, 2019
James August Beck, age 95, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully with his wife and sons at his side on Tuesday August 27, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to visit Rupp Funeral Home on Tuesday September 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A scripture service will follow at 7 p.m. James will lie in-state at 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church with a mass officiated by Fr. Kevin Roelant following at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe where military rites by Monroe VFW Post 1138 will be rendered.
Born June 27, 1924, in Monroe, MI, James was the son of the late Milton and Marguerite (LaVoy) Beck. James graduated from Monroe High School in 1942 and went on to serve his country as a United States Marine. James honorably served his country from 1942 to 1945 earning the rank of Master Technical Sergeant. On April 12, 1947, James married Rita Wehner at St. John Catholic Church in Monroe. James was a skilled electrician where he worked for IBEW Local 8 in Toledo for many years. In 2016, James received his 70 years of service pin from the union.
James was a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church. He was also involved in the Knights of Columbus Monroe Council 1266, the Monroe VFW Post 1138 and the Monroe Boat Club. In his retirement, James enjoyed playing golf, and along with his wife, Rita, taking short trips with local senior groups. He and his wife traveled extensively both in the United States and foreign countries and spent many winters in Florida.
To cherish his memory, James leaves his wife of 72 years, Rita; three sons: James (Marlene) Beck, Thomas (Diane) Beck, and Paul (Debra) Beck; all of Monroe and a brother-in-law: Ronald Wehner. He will also be missed by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert Beck, Clarence Beck, and Milton Beck, Jr.; as well as a sister: Margaret Lambert.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Catholic Church.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019