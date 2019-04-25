|
James "Baker" McKinley Baker II was born on May 14, 1986, in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of three children raised from the union of his parents: James M. Baker and Julie A. (Ellison) Baker. He received his education by attending Airport High School and graduated with the class of 2004.
Known by all as "Baker", he was an avid outdoorsman and spent countless hours hunting and fishing. James also enjoyed tending to the garden and watching the birds and squirrels. He had a spiritual side that always shined through. He enjoyed listening to gospel music and especially enjoyed playing it on his guitar.
He had a passion for traveling and experiencing life away from home. One of his favorite places to visit was the beautiful island of Hawaii. He had a dream of being able to serve others by getting involved in missionary work. His larger than life personality would fill a room with his presence alone. He preferred the company of the older generations because he liked listening to their stories and learning from their past experiences.
James "Baker" McKinley Baker II, age 32, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving parents: James M. Baker of Maybee and Julie A. Baker of Newport; two brothers: Christopher Baker of Newport and David (Cassie) Ellison of Ida; his niece: Mila; his nephew: Breyden; and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Tracy Palm of House of Prayer officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 25, 2019