Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church

James Baumia


James Baumia

1945 - 2019
James Baumia Obituary
James Vincent "Jim" Baumia, age 73, of Toledo, passed away at home on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 6, 1945 in Monroe, MI to Elmer and Agatha (LaPointe) Baumia.
A graduate of Jefferson High School in Monroe, MI, Jim was employed as a pipe fitter at Monsanto Chemical for 33 years, and as a maintenance man at both the Jewish Community Center and Memorial Lutheran Church.
He was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Army. Jim was a member of Regina Catholic Church and a former parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Point Place.
A member of PRCUA and the Monroe Rod and Gun Club, he enjoyed target shooting, playing euchre, and gambling at the Hollywood Casino.
He also loved playing the electric guitar, riding his motorcycle, and muscle cars - especially his own Mustang and Camaro.
Jim met Pamela Zglinski at the Faba on October 18, 1968 and married her on October 18 the following year.
They shared a wonderful life raising their three beautiful daughters and a menagerie of family pets, and never missed their annual anniversary dinner at Mancy's Steak House.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, family man and friend, he will be dearly missed.
Jim is survived by the love of his life of 50 years Pam; daughters, Shelly (Mark) Mutchler, Kerry (Brad) Kelly, and Tracy (Frank) Kanuckel; grandchildren, Jeremy, Chad, and Bryce Mutchler, Amber, Amanda, and Allysa Kelly, Kennedy, Kalman, and Kirklin Kanuckel; sister, Bernadine Gaynier, brother-in-law, Larry (Dyan) Tomczak; godchild, Damian Tomczak; and many nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are grandpets, dogs Woody, Urban, Samantha, and Jax; Leo the cockatiel; and Bailey the hedgehog.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Rita Marie Kelley; brother-in-law, Dale Gaynier; aunt, Stella Wisniewski; and cousin, Edward Latkofsky.
Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service Friday at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 11 a.m.
The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors at the church.
Interment will be at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Veterans Administration, or a .
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.sujkowski.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 2, 2019
