|
|
James Charles Buechele
June 3, 1925-Oct. 26, 2019
James Charles Buechele was a dedicated spouse, father, grandpa, papa, uncle, and friend, and took great honor in these roles during his life.
He wed the love of his life, Lenore (Karmol) Buechele, on the 21st of October in 1947, and they shared their life together on their farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, until Lenore's death in 2003.
Jim was the son of Charles and Caroline (Wieland) Buechele, and had one sister, Louise Karl.
Jim retired from a 27-year career at University of Toledo in 1989, but retirement never really befit him, and he went back to work at Ohio Specialties from 1990-2017. He also enjoyed working at Kenny McPeek Greenhouse over those years. However, he also took great delight in tending the family farm in his life.
Jim particularly enjoyed driving his golf cart around Ottawa Lake to check on the farms and visit with his friends and neighbors, all of whom brought him great delight. And as an avid jokester, he never failed to bring a smile to the faces of others.
But above all, Jim's family was his ultimate pride and joy. At any opportunity, he told anyone who would listen, "This is my family," with a quiet pride that he had mastered over a lifetime of love and commitment to his clan.
Jim is survived by his children, Jim "Junior" (Irene) Buechele, Janice (Keith) Stark, John (Jennie) Buechele,; son-in-law, Gary Langenderfer; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and many nieces and nephews, a beautiful legacy that he has left to celebrate his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenore; his daughter, Diane Langenderfer; granddaughter, Jacqueline Langenderfer, and sister, Louise Karl.
Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 3 p.m until 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10 a. m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to reebfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019