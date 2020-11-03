1/1
James C. Kenyon
1932 - 2020
James C. Kenyon of Clermont, Florida, born Feb. 2, 1932, died Oct. 13.
Born at University Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI, James married his love, Barbara Beckman on February 2, 1967, in Monroe, MI. He was a devoted husband of 53 years.
He is survived by children, Matthew Kenyon (Hitomi Yamaha) of Japan; Dana Kenyon Turner (Joshua Turner) of Clermont; Nancy Kenyon Roark (Ken) of California; Kevin Kenyon (Maria) of California; Cynthia Muriyama (Byron) of California; grandchildren, Nate and Pat (Crystal) Roark of California; Lillian Turner of Clermont; and Tatsuya and Takeru of Japan. He will also be dearly missed by sister, Betty Richard (Glenn) of Michigan; nephew, Randy Richard (Lindy) of Michigan; and niece, Beth Richard Jessee (Scott) of Michigan; several nephews and nieces; and cousin Margie Sieb (Richard) of Michigan.
Predeceased by parents, Edward James and Susie Mae Pixley Kenyon; and son, James Edward Kenyon.
For 68 years, he was a continuous member of the Pipefitters Union, Local 636, in Michigan, from which he retired in 1996.
James enjoyed working on all things construction, mechanical and cars. He was hardworking, well liked by everyone, had a great sense of humor, was intelligent, and loved his family.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 3, 2020.
