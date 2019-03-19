|
|
James C. Minney, age 81, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully in his home on Friday March 15, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Born March 5, 1938 in Monroe, James was one of twelve children born from the union of the late Russell C. and Ruth M. (Maurer) Minney. He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Navy. James was a 3rd class machinist's mate on the USS Cogswell Destroyer. While stationed in San Diego, he met the love of his life Maria E. Rivas, moved back to Monroe and were married at St. Mary's Church on July 20, 1959. James worked as a machinist at Monroe Steel Castings and later worked at Dana Corporation in Toledo, OH, where he retired.
James was a modest man and lived a simple life. He enjoyed traveling to the west coast to visit his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. James enjoyed long rides in the country and the beauty of nature. He was a loving father and enjoyed creating memories with his family.
To cherish his memory, James leaves his wife, Maria Minney; three sons: Tony Minney of Toledo, OH, Roger Minney of Los Angeles, CA, James Minney of Grand Rapids, MI; two daughters: Wendy (David) Osorio of Walnut Creek, CA and Debbie (Ken) Panzer of Brentwood, CA; two brothers: Bill (Joanne) Minney of Newport and Ed (Pat) Minney of Tawas City, MI; two sisters: Bonnie (Tom) Ish of Monroe and Sandra (Carl) Feaganes of Carleton; as well as ten grandchildren: Matthew, Alegna, Grant, London, Mitchell, Rachael, Tayler, Neil, Cameron, Hailey; and four great- grandchildren: Angela, Marques, Andrew, and Jackson.
James was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Russell, Tom, Raymond, and John; and three sisters: Leatrice, Charlotte, and Charon.
Family and friends may visit St. Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday March 20, where James will lie in-state from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. A funeral mass will immediately follow at 11 A.M. with Father David Burgard officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe with military honors by Monroe VFW Post 1138 being rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 19, 2019