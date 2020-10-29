James C. Monaghan, 96, was born May 28, 1924 and passed away on October 21, 2020.Mr. Monaghan served in the US Army during World War II. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, VFW and American Legion. Mr. Monaghan was employed at Revco, Inc. in Deerfield, MI for 25 years until he retired in 1980. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.Mr. Monaghan is survived by his children, Darlene and John; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and sister, Alice (Charles) Bruckner. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Mary Lane Monaghan; son, Edward; brothers, Aaron and Ken Milosh; sisters, Betty, Helen and Mary and his second wife, Velma Monaghan.The family would like to express their gratitude to Tom Neiman and Mary Hass for their Care and Companionship.A memorial service will be held at a later date.