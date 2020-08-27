1/1
James E. Holbrook
1940 - 2020
James E. Holbrook, age 79, of Romulus, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. James was born December 30, 1940, in Raysal, West Virginia. He was the son of Gothard Holbrook and Elsie (Shell) Holbrook.
James was a member of the Gideon's, an active scouter and very active in his church.
To cherish his memory he leaves his wife, Josephine Holbrook; one son, James P. (Christie) Holbrook; one daughter, Jennifer (Britt) Edwards; three siblings, Thomas P. (Roberta) Holbrook, Sue (David) Hindbaugh and Belle Farmer; brother in law, David Lehecka; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gothard and Elsie Holbrook; one sister; Nancy Lehecka; and one brother in law, John Farmer.
Visitation will be held at Crane Funeral Home, 36885 Goddard Road, Romulus, MI 48174 on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Hilltop Church of the Nazarene located at 21260 Haggerty Rd., Northville, MI 48167. Interment will be held at Michigan Memorial Park.
Online guests may leave condolences visiting www.cranefuneralhome.net.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Crane Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hilltop Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Crane Funeral Home
36885 Goddard Rd
Romulus, MI 48174
(734) 941-9200
