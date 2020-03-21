Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755

James E. Liedel


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Liedel Obituary
James E. Liedel

Aug. 27, 1944-March 18, 2020

James E. Liedel, age 75, of Huron Township, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his residence.

Born on August 27, 1944 in Newport, Michigan, he was the son of Harland and Evelyn (Barron) Liedel. On October 24, 1964, he married Doris Dishaw at St. Roch Catholic Church in Flat Rock.

He was employed at Guardian Glass in Carleton for 25 years, until retiring in 2007.

He was a member of the Flat Rock Train Club. He loved babies, his children, trains, and carving.

He is survived by his wife; children: Laurie (Stephen) Shulaw, James E. (Tammy) Liedel, Jr., Susanne (Bryan) Wynn, Mark Liedel; grandchildren: Jennifer Liedel, James Liedel, Stephanie (Matthew) Yurkovich, Jason Shulaw, Katie (Nick) Taylor, Mark Harland Liedel, Emily Liedel; great-grandchildren, Willow Grant and Raelynn Yurkovich, and siblings, Ronald (Penni) Liedel and Sandra Czajkowski.

James was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Michelle Shulaw.

A Private Family Service will be held. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Please continue to check our website for updates. (bobceanfuneralhome.com) Arrangements by Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -