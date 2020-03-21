|
|
James E. Liedel
Aug. 27, 1944-March 18, 2020
James E. Liedel, age 75, of Huron Township, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his residence.
Born on August 27, 1944 in Newport, Michigan, he was the son of Harland and Evelyn (Barron) Liedel. On October 24, 1964, he married Doris Dishaw at St. Roch Catholic Church in Flat Rock.
He was employed at Guardian Glass in Carleton for 25 years, until retiring in 2007.
He was a member of the Flat Rock Train Club. He loved babies, his children, trains, and carving.
He is survived by his wife; children: Laurie (Stephen) Shulaw, James E. (Tammy) Liedel, Jr., Susanne (Bryan) Wynn, Mark Liedel; grandchildren: Jennifer Liedel, James Liedel, Stephanie (Matthew) Yurkovich, Jason Shulaw, Katie (Nick) Taylor, Mark Harland Liedel, Emily Liedel; great-grandchildren, Willow Grant and Raelynn Yurkovich, and siblings, Ronald (Penni) Liedel and Sandra Czajkowski.
James was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Michelle Shulaw.
A Private Family Service will be held. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Please continue to check our website for updates. (bobceanfuneralhome.com) Arrangements by Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020