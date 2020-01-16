|
James Edward Bagnall, age 72, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Born August 6, 1947, in Monroe, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Powell) Bagnall. James graduated from Monroe High School in 1966 and then went on to attend Monroe County Community College. He then worked at Midway Products Group as a Material Handler for 42 years, retiring in 2008. James married Linda "Rose" Prucka on May 17, 1977 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
James was a decorated Army veteran having received two purple hearts, for combat injuries received while serving in Vietnam. He also received the National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device and the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars. He was a member of the V.F.W Monroe Post 1138 and Disabled Veterans of America.
James enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He spent much of his spare time in his mancave, "The Bagnall Bar," which he was very proud of. James was an avid University of Michigan football fan. He touched everyone he met with his humor and he will be sadly missed.
James is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda "Rose" Bagnall, three Children; Kelly Bagnall of Monroe, Sherry (James) Daker of Bemidji, Minnesota, and Joseph (Karyn) Bagnall of Monroe, one grandson Isaac J. Bagnall of Monroe, two siblings David (Joy) Bagnall of Monroe, and Sandy Bagnall of Adrian, MI, and grand-dogs, Bailey, Libby, and Bailey as well as grand-cat Willow.
In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by his brother Robert Bagnall.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at which time the VFW Post 1138 will conduct military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Monroe Humane Society.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 16, 2020