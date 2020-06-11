James Elmer Zimmerman, 79 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Monday June 8, 2020, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Private services will take place. Burial will take place on Friday June 12, 2020, at 12 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI. Fr. Don Geyman will officiate. Please join the family for a Celebration of Jim's Life to be held on June 19th, 2020, beginning at 3 PM at 7850 Lulu Rd, Ida MI.
Born August 5, 1940, in Detroit, MI. James was the son of Arthur and Lena (Van Washenova) Zimmerman. He was a 1957 Ida High School Graduate later graduating from Michigan State University in 1961, Ferris State in 1965 and 1967, Hillsdale College in 1969, Kenyon College, Monroe Aviation in 1972 and Monroe County Community College in 2016. James married Sian David on August 9, 1969 in Warren, MI. He was owner of Maple Grove Farms, Zimco Pro Dry Carpet Cleaning and Zimco Portable Industrial Support system. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, a Sigma Phi Epsilon from Ferris State, Barbershop Harmony Society as Treasurer, President and Program Vice President, Neighborhood Disturbance Barbershop Quartet, St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir, The Farm Bureau and the Monroe Boat Club.
Survivors include: his wife Sian and children, Benjamin Zimmerman, Terra (Fred Sype) Zimmerman, Stephanie Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Zimmerman can be made to: Black Swamp Chapter Barbershop Harmony Society or St. Gabriel Catholic Parish.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 11, 2020.