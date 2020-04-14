Home

Services
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map

James F. Hottenstein


1939 - 2020
James F. Hottenstein Obituary


James F. Hottenstein, age 80, of Monroe, passed away on April 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 18, 1939, in Toledo, OH, to Frank and Fredericka (Schlieman) Hottenstein. On December 28, 1967, in Clinton, he married Priscilla J. Herman and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Priscilla, James is survived by his three children, Donald (Debbie) Hottenstein of Monroe, Robert (Shelly) Hottenstein of Deerfield, and Debbie (Tilman) Sandusky of Delta, OH; one brother, Phil (Barbara) Hottenstein of Blissfield; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ryonn; two sons, Tyson and James; his parents; a granddaughter, Natasha Hottenstein; and a grandson Joshoua Hottenstein.

A viewing for James will be held at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from noon until 2:00 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in our facility at a time. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Deerfield Township Cemetery. Please see James' obituary page on Wednesday afternoon to view a webcast of the service.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations can be given to the Ronald McDonald's House or . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 14, 2020
