James F. Kitchen, age 61, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at the University of Michigan Medical Center on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Born on May 25, 1959, in Monroe, James was the son of the late Francis and Corrine (Burgard) Kitchen. He attended Monroe High School and graduated with the class of 1977. James was member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He made his living in customer service working for Nortel Lanes from 1978 until 1996 at which time he medically retired.
James loved baseball and took great pride as the organizer and director of the Monroe County Fair baseball tournaments from 1976 until 2019. He was a 2003 - 2004 member of the Kawanis Club and volunteered at God Works from 2006 – 2016. James was an avid bowler, from the age of 9 and participated in many pro-am tournaments. In his spare time, he loved to watch the Detroit Tigers, the Toledo Mud Hens and the Detroit Red Wings.
To cherish his memory, James leaves his sister, Sue (John) LaRoy; and a nephew, Eric Vermett.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Corrine Kitchen; and his grandmother, Bertha Herman.
Family and friends may visit at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. with a scripture service at 6 p.m., led by Deacon Mike Stewart. James will lie in state at St. John the Baptist Catholic church on Thursday June 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. His funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Renal or Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 16, 2020.