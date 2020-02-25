|
James Francis Volpi passed away on Friday, February 21st, at Promedica Monroe surrounded by his family. He had battled heart problems for many years.
"Big Jim," as he was widely known, was born March 3rd, 1943, to Francis and Edna (Hile) Volpi.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; as well as his brother Joseph; and an infant sister, Jean Marie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, the former Annalee Parmelee; his three children, Tammy (Tim) Bowman of Monroe, Kendra (Eric) Sulfaro also of Monroe, and Corey (Ellie) Volpi of Stevensville, MI; as well as six grandchildren, Dr. Joshua (Melissa) Bowman, Aaron Bowman, Saige and Cole Sulfaro, and Maya and Hannah Volpi; and two great-grandchildren, Micah and Lydia Bowman.
Jim grew up in a neighborhood where daily fights and sandlot football were a way of life. He was great at both and was always a champion of the little guy. He was known to win a lot of fights in defense of his friends. His reputation as a "tough guy" followed him through his years in high school, college, and beyond. He grew up in an era where displays of affection were rare but his children and grandchildren changed all of that and they were the light of his life.
Jim's life changed forever in 1982 when he accepted Christ as his Savior. Realizing the gift he was given by the saving grace of Christ, he made it his mission to share what being forgiven of the past had done for him and could do for them. The contrast of his past and current life was apparent and drew many to make a decision to follow Christ as well.
Jim was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He was also known to have enjoyed many rounds of poker or gin with his close friends. He was a 1961 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central where he played varsity football. He was named MVP of the team in 1960 and was a member of the 1959 football team that was inducted into the Monroe Catholic Central Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1962-63, he earned a scholarship to play football at Montana State University before coming home to Michigan to attend Northwood University. Jim was a life-long Michigan Wolverine fan. He was passionate about coaching and coached football and basketball for St. John's 6-8th grade for many years, and from 1974-75 he was an assistant coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Southgate. In addition, he was a long-time member of Stewart Road Church of God, where he served as an usher and in prayer ministries, and took advantage of countless opportunities to help the poor, the homeless, and others anonymously.
Jim loved his family, but his greatest joy came from leading others to Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
Contributions may be made to the Youth Ministry at Stewart Road Church of God.
Memorial Visitation is Saturday, 9:00 ~ 11:00 AM. Memorial Service is Saturday, 11:00 AM at Stewart Road Church of God, (1199 Stewart Rd. Monroe, MI 48162). Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Per his request, his cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 25, 2020