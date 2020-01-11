|
|
James Fredrick Rehberg was born in Monroe, Michigan, on July 23, 1970. He was the oldest of two children born from the union of Patrick Rehberg and Gloria (Bromley) Rehberg Strimpel. Growing up, Jamie, was very close to and extremely proud of his little sister, Christa. She often reminded him, "I'm your sister, Christa," which time and again brought a smile to Jamie's face. He would attend Jefferson Schools and was a 1988 graduate of Jefferson High School.
Jamie would be blessed with the birth of two children, Cody and Brooklyn. For many years he would support his family as a truck driver.
Jamie loved being outdoors. He often visited his good friend: Robert Grodi. They enjoyed sitting in the back yard talking and watching the deer. Jamie also enjoyed riding four-wheelers and fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
Jamie truly loved his gift of grandchildren. He cherished the time he spent with them, and loved to get down and play with them. Jamie was especially fond of playing "Pop the Pig" and "The Claw" games with his granddaughter: Jerzee.
James Fredrick "Jamie" Rehberg, age 49, of Monroe passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. His loving family was at his side. His passing was preceded by his father: Patrick Rehberg and his girlfriend: Terri Brown.
To cherish his memory, Jamie leaves one son, Cody Honey; one daughter, Brooklyn Rehberg; his mother and stepfather, Gloria and Ronald Strimpel; four grandchildren, Jerzee, Landyn, Lextyn and Lilyan; one sister, Christa (Gerald) Lay; three nieces, Hannah, Alexa and Jessica Lay; and his best friend, Robert Grodi.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle at a later date.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 11, 2020