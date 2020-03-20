|
James H. Kachar
March 23, 1982-March 18, 2020
James "Jimmy" Howard Kachar, 37, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Northside Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Peachtree Memorial Park located at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. The family will receive friends on that same day from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Jimmy was a great mechanic who enjoyed working at Reyes Autos & Trucks with coworkers who he considered family and family who he considered his best friends. He was known to be passionate about lifted trucks and enjoyed working on them as well. He was an amazing man with an immense love for his kids.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James Kachar, and his sister, Christina McDonald. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Noria Navarro-Rivera; son, Levi Kachar; daughter, Layla Kachar; grandmother, Annie "Baba" Kachar; grandfather, Brownie Kachar, sisters, Jayme Peters and Koren McCloy; uncle, Daniel (Dena) Kachar; aunt, Karen (David) McKeen; uncle Stan (Sylvia) Kachar; uncle Nicholas (Susan) Kachar; stepdaughter Claudia (Francisco-Reyes-Ortiz); stepsons, Marcos Baez – Navarro and Valente Navarro-Rivera (Areli Ortiz); grandchildren, Isabel Reyes-Baez, Angelo Reyes – Baez, Sebastian Navarro, Addalynne Navarro and Jacqueline Navarro, along with numerous amounts of family and extraordinary friends.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. A celebration of life will be planned later this year.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020