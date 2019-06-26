|
|
James H. Manor, 83, of Milan, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born August 7, 1935 in Carleton, Michigan to Harley and Angeline Manor. James was one of 4 children: Barb Pieche (preceded in death), Suzanne Furhman of Monroe, and Sid (Jane) Manor of Carleton. On June 30, 1956, he married Betty Key.
James attended the University of Michigan, worked for several years for Uniloy/Hoover as a plant Manager/Engineer. Eventually he started and opened his own landscaping business, Jim Manor Landscaping. He obtained his builders license and started building pole barns and homes as well. He was a volunteer fireman for the Milan Area Fire Department for 18 years until retiring. Jim was an avid hunter, loved snowmobiling, gardening, golf, NASCAR, and his grandkids.
He is survived by his 3 children: Yvonne Musson of Alexander City, AL, Vicki Vanderpool of Milan, and Jim (DeAnna) Manor of Milan, and 3 grandchildren: Cody (Liz) Manor of Milan, Jenna Manor of Blissfield, MI, and Dylan Miller of Bloomington, IN, and 1 great grandchild, Liam James Manor of Milan. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 4-8 p.m. at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan where the funeral service will be held on Friday, June 29, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock. Those desiring may make contributions to Milan Area Fire Department.
Published in Monroe News on June 26, 2019