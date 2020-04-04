|
Rev. James H. Robinson, age 93, of Monroe, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
Born in Union County, Tennessee, James was the son of Thomas and Rispy (Housley) Robinson. He honorably served our country in the United States Army as a Medic serving in Japan, until his Honorable Discharge September 16, 1947. James married the love of his life, Hazel Stiner on March 29, 1948, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. James worked at Consolidated Paper Company for 27 years, he then worked at Detroit Stoker Company for 13 ½ years, retiring in 1992. James was also the Pastor at Free Will Baptist Church in Toledo for 10 years and the Pastor at First Free Will Baptist Church of Monroe from 1982 until 2005.
James leaves to cherish his memory, Hazel, his wife of almost 72 years; children: Joyce (Jerry) VanBuskirk of Monroe, Kathryn (Dave) Poch of Petersburg, Kim (Karl) Coss of LaSalle and Lydia (Robbie) Wohlgamuth of LaSalle; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; as well as a sister Florence Alston.
Sadly, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son Mark Robinson; and 11 siblings: Joe Robinson, John Robinson, William Robinson, Charles Robinson, Linda Keck, Maggie Welch, Betty McGill, Zelpher Williams, Satre Braden, Della Eastridge and Ollie Keck.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, a celebration of James' life was held privately under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Burial was in Erie Union Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2020