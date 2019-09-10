|
James Jeffrey Carter, known to most as Jeff, of Atlanta, MI, passed away on August 26th, 2019, after an extraordinary battle with cancer.
He was born in Monroe, MI, to June C. & James P. Carter on October 4th, 1954. Jeff attended Airport High School in Carleton MI and after a full career as a union carpenter he retired before opening a greenhouse with his wife Pam in Atlanta, MI. He was an avid woodworker, horticulture enthusiast, and enjoyed spending time with his family in Atlanta.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, James P. Carter, his wife of 27 years, Pamela Carter; son, Jason Carter-Heisler; and son, Micheal Hufford.
Jeff is survived by his mother, June (White) Prater; his daughter, Justice (Meagan) Carter; daughter, Lacie (Sean) Thornton; son, Joseph (Jill) Carter-Heisler; sister, Janet Carter; sister, Barbara (David) Stanley; sister, Jackie Carter; brother, Joseph (Lori) Carter; sister, Jewell (Michael) Prater; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 1430 Carleton-Rockwood Rd. Carleton MI; on September 21 2019; from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019