James L. Carver, 84, of Milan, Michigan, passed away Monday afternoon, August 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 19, 1935 in Tecumseh, Michigan to Franklin and Juanita (Skinner) Carver. On September 26, 1959, he married Donna Katona at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Milan and she survives.
Jim graduated from Milan High School in 1953 then immediately joined the United States Air Force. He was promoted to Staff Sergeant and served honorably for four years before his discharge on July 8, 1957. He worked at Carver's Milan Bakery (which was owned by his parents) until 1965. He then worked at Ford Motor Company, Ypsilanti Plant from 1965 until his retirement in 1995. Jim was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 268 of Milan and the VFW. He enjoyed horse racing, NASCAR, Milan sports, and the men's softball league, which over the years he managed many successful Milan teams. When his boys were younger, he dedicated his time to coaching Milan youth league baseball and attending many of his son's and grandson's events. Jim also enjoyed morning coffee at McDonald's in Milan. Jim was a kind and gentle man who was dedicated to his family, always putting them first and loved spending time with them.
Besides his wife Donna he is survived by three sons, Toby (Rose) of Milan, Brad (Jim) of Boston, and Brian of Milan, two grandsons, Brian (Diana) and Jason (Andriea), five great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, a sister, JoAnn Betz, brother-in-law Sonny Betz of Milan and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Jeannine Lamson and brother-in-law Nelson Lamson.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Thursday, August 22nd from 4:00-8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 1:00 p.m. Military Honors will follow under the auspice of Washtenaw County Honor Guard. Burial will be held at a later date at Marble Park Cemetery in Milan. Those desiring may make contributions to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund, American Legion Post 268 or Milan Seniors for Healthy Living.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 21, 2019