James L. Litwin, 75, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday May 16, 2019. Born on September 30, 1943 to Leon and Stella (Toten) Litwin, Jim was a retired professor and administrator for Bowling Green State University. He married C. Lynette (Jenkins) on July 15, 1967, she preceded him in death on February 25, 1987.
Jim was the former Human Relations Director for the City of Bowling Green, and also the head of a Diversity Reading Group and involved with other reading groups.
Jim and Lynette were avid curlers in the BG Curling Club for years, and he also enjoyed playing squash. Jim loved his grandchildren, photography, playing golf, watching Michigan and Michigan State sports, and he used to run marathons. He was a member of the Rotary Club. He was a proud Michigan and Michigan St alum, as well as a Detroit Tigers fan. He was a 1961 graduate of Monroe Central Catholic High School.
Jim is survived by his son Nathan (Karen) Litwin of Franklin, TN, and daughter Carrie (Rob) Neal of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by his sisters Judy (Dave) Waldvogel of Monroe, MI and Mary Jane Litwin (Joe Hickman) of Brooklyn, Michigan; grandchildren Aaron Neal, Rachel Neal, and Lucy Litwin; nephews Tom (Melissa) and Bill Jenkins, and niece Stacey (George) Swift; Great nieces and nephews Joseph Swift and Stephanie Swift, as well as his beloved dog Matty Ross.
Visitation will be held on Friday May 24, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. The funeral service will be held Saturday May 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Plain Township Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to Wood County Humane Society.
Published in Monroe News on May 22, 2019