James L. Simmons, age 97, of Monroe, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in his home after being in declining health the past two years.
Born July 14, 1922, in Petersburg, West Virginia, Jim was the son of the late William and Ada Mae (Barr) Simmons. He graduated from Petersburg High School in West Virginia in 1940 and married Cotina E. Sweat on April 3, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 13, 1944. He defended his country during WWII until being honorably discharged on July 25, 1946. He earned the Army Occupation Medal of Germany, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, WWII Victory medal and the Good Conduct Medal while serving with Company B of the 313th Engineers Combat Battalion. While serving, he assisted in the construction of bridges and other various military buildings.
Jim was employed by Ford Motor Company, Monroe Stamping Plant for thirty years before retiring in 1981. He had several hobbies that included gardening, growing and selling apples, making cider, fishing, deer hunting, and his greatest passion, woodcarving.
Jim attended Heritage United Methodist Church (formerly East Raisinville Frenchtown UMC) and was a founding member of River Raisin Wood Carvers Association. He was also a former member of the West Virginia Civilian Conservation Corp.
Surviving Jim are two sons, Allen (Judith) Simmons of Ida and Randy (Cathy) Simmons of Croswell, MI; two daughters, Denna (Donald) Brownell of Ida and Gwendolyn Welch of Monroe; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife Tina on May 7, 2017; brother, Jettie Simmons; and sister, Rosalie Alt.
Due to current social gathering restrictions, visitation was privately attended by family at Bacarella Funeral Home followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park. Rev. Katie Waggoner, Pastor of Heritage United Methodist Church officiated.
Memorial donations are suggested to the or any food bank of the donor's choice.
