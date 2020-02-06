|
|
James Martin Lindzy Sr., 72, of Dundee, Michigan, known to his family and friends as Jim, passed away in his home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, under Hospice Care surrounded by his children.
Jim was born in Monroe, Michigan, on June 6, 1947, to Eloyd Dain Lindzy Sr. and Dorothy Eugenia (Hall) Lindzy.
He was a master mechanic working at various places in and around Dundee, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio.
His hobbies included building model cars, riding motorcycles, going to swap meets, watching wrestling, and spending time with friends sharing jokes and laughing. He was a NASCAR enthusiast, a major Elvis Presley fan, and loved country music. His favorite thing in the world was working on and restoring his 1957 Chevy.
Left to cherish his memory are daughter Suzanne (Christopher) Spitnale of Toledo, Ohio; son, James Jr. of Toledo, Ohio; sister, Rayann (Lorenzo) Lozano of Erie, Michigan; 5 grandchildren, Lindzy, James III, Kyle, Devon, Shelbie; 3 great-grand-children, Cohen, Alayna, James IV; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by both parents; sister, Jean Darlene Uckele; and brother Eloyd (Bud) Lindzy Jr.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral services or visitations.
To celebrate his life, there will be a get-together held at the Dundee Wolverine Park (next to the Old Mill Museum) located at 242 Toledo St., Dundee, Michigan, on June 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 6, 2020