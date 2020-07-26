James Michael Valerio, 61, of LaSalle, MI, passed away on July 3rd, 2020, after a long illness and 3 month battle with the corona virus. Born in Monroe, MI, to the late James E. Valerio and Margaret A. Valerio. Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by sister Linda Manor.
James is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Anne Valerio; son Alexander Valerio; and brother Anthony Valerio and his wife Janice. Also his wife's family, the Millieres. Graduate of Mason schools and went on to Davis College. Worked at Consumer's energy for 28 years. Loved the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and Chevy trucks.
Jimmy, you will always be in our hearts.
Per the family's request, no services at this time; cremation has taken place. Please visit www.hillfh.com
to share your condolences with the family.