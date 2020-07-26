1/1
James Michael Valerio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Michael Valerio, 61, of LaSalle, MI, passed away on July 3rd, 2020, after a long illness and 3 month battle with the corona virus. Born in Monroe, MI, to the late James E. Valerio and Margaret A. Valerio. Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by sister Linda Manor.
James is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Anne Valerio; son Alexander Valerio; and brother Anthony Valerio and his wife Janice. Also his wife's family, the Millieres. Graduate of Mason schools and went on to Davis College. Worked at Consumer's energy for 28 years. Loved the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and Chevy trucks.
Jimmy, you will always be in our hearts.
Per the family's request, no services at this time; cremation has taken place. Please visit www.hillfh.com to share your condolences with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
11723 South Saginaw Street
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
8106944141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved