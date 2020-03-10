|
|
James R. Brancheau, age 81, of Newport, passed away March 4, 2020, at Beaumont Trenton Hospital.
Born August 17, 1938, in Monroe, James was the son of Randall and Eunice (Gaynier) Brancheau. He married the love of his life, Linda Yoas, on May 28, 1960. A lifelong farmer, he also worked at the Ford Wixom Plant, then for the Monroe County Road Commission and then Ford Woodhaven for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. James was a faithful member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Monroe Knights of Columbus, the Brest Bay Gun Club, Newport Fireman's Association, Swan Boat Club and the Monroe Moose. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, Poker and Texas Holdem; hunting, fishing, attending Auction Sales, making sauerkraut, homemade wine and beer.
James leaves to cherish his memory, Linda, his wife of the past 59 years; children: Andrew (Jean) Brancheau of Newport, Audrey Brancheau of Newport and Ada Brancheau of Newport; grandchildren: Abigail Brancheau, Austin Brancheau and Addison Brancheau; as well as his siblings: Gerald (Sharon) Brancheau of Newport, Arthur (Sue) Brancheau of Newport, Margie Nelles of Monroe, Ann (Sam) McCormick of Monroe, Ruth (Dave) Santo of Riverview and Janice (Mark) Bak of Trenton. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents; two children: Joseph Brancheau and Alice Brancheau and six siblings: Daniel Brancheau, Charles Brancheau, Paul Brancheau, Judy Brancheau, Katherine Brancheau and Barbara Fleming.
A celebration of James' life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Friends may call Thursday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary Service Thursday evening. The funeral will be Friday. He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Henry Rebello, pastor of the church will officiate. Burial to follow in St. Charles Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor or James may be made to St. Charles School Building Fund.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 10, 2020