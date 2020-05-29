James R. Rhodes was born on December 23, 1946 in Tazewell, Tennessee. He was the oldest of three boys born from the union of the late John Rhodes and Ruth (Mink) Rhodes. James graduated from Monroe High School in 1965 and attended Monroe County Community College. He was extremely proud of his 4.0 GPA he earned while spending two years attending Bible College.
James served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army from May 24, 1967 until March 17, 1969. During his time in Vietnam he was promoted Sargant.
James married his high school sweetheart the former, Judith Bates, on April 15, 1968. Together they raised two wonderful sons Jason and James "J.J." Rhodes and they would be blessed to be the loving grandparents of Alex and Seth.
Upon his return home, James, resumed his position at Chrysler. Unfortunately, due to his military service he had to take a medical retirement in 1970. Needing to stay busy, he started his own firewood and chainsaw sharpening business providing many local families the necessary peace of mind to heat their home during the winter.
James was a gifted poet and spent much of his spare time composing poetry on a plethora of subjects.
James R. Rhodes, age of 73, of LaSalle passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his home. He had been declining in his health for the last month. He was preceded in death by his father John Rhodes, and son J.J. Rhodes.
To cherish his memory, James leaves his beloved wife of fifty-two years: Judy Rhodes of LaSalle; his mother: Ruth Rhodes; two brothers: Michael (Linda) Rhodes and Johnny (Joann) Rhodes; a son: Jason Rhodes, and grandsons: Alex Rhodes and Seth Zapata.
Private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. All guests are encouraged to wear a facemask and physical distancing is required. Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
James served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army from May 24, 1967 until March 17, 1969. During his time in Vietnam he was promoted Sargant.
James married his high school sweetheart the former, Judith Bates, on April 15, 1968. Together they raised two wonderful sons Jason and James "J.J." Rhodes and they would be blessed to be the loving grandparents of Alex and Seth.
Upon his return home, James, resumed his position at Chrysler. Unfortunately, due to his military service he had to take a medical retirement in 1970. Needing to stay busy, he started his own firewood and chainsaw sharpening business providing many local families the necessary peace of mind to heat their home during the winter.
James was a gifted poet and spent much of his spare time composing poetry on a plethora of subjects.
James R. Rhodes, age of 73, of LaSalle passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his home. He had been declining in his health for the last month. He was preceded in death by his father John Rhodes, and son J.J. Rhodes.
To cherish his memory, James leaves his beloved wife of fifty-two years: Judy Rhodes of LaSalle; his mother: Ruth Rhodes; two brothers: Michael (Linda) Rhodes and Johnny (Joann) Rhodes; a son: Jason Rhodes, and grandsons: Alex Rhodes and Seth Zapata.
Private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. All guests are encouraged to wear a facemask and physical distancing is required. Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.