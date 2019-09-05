|
James Robert Bloomfield, age 72 of Monroe, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born March 4, 1947 in Monroe, James was the son of James T. and Elizabeth (Cicanese) Bloomfield. A graduate of Monroe High School, James had worked for La-Z-Boy Chair Company, Eastern Airlines, and at the Meijer Warehouse for Nationwide Truck Brokers. He had been a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
James is survived by his cousins: James Destazio, Robert Leidick, Veronica Hatcher, Marylou Cox, Rosemary Smith and Daniel "Sonny" Sordini. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of James' life will be held Friday at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call from 9:30am until a funeral service at 11am. Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi will officiate. Burial to take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019