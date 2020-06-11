James Robert Clare
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Clare, 52 years, of Temperance, MI passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by family and under the care of his children. Jim carried on the tradition of family farming that was passed down to his children. The son of Robert and Kathleen (Knapp) Clare he was born February 11, 1968, in Adrian, MI. Jim grew up in Ida, MI on his grandparents farm, "Knapp Farm."
Jim graduated from Bedford High School and while there he played in the marching band and had the opportunity to play at Disney World. He was also a member of the FFA, Eagle Scouts, and Boy Scouts. He then went on to study Dairy Science at Michigan State University.
Jim loved to travel and loved seeing the Amish. He had been to most states, including Yellowstone and Grand Canyon National Parks. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, farming, sports, and playing with the grandkids.
He attended Ida United Methodist Church and Stateline Christian Church.
Jim is survived by his loving children, Brad (Melody) Clare, Robby (Heather) Clare, Jerrica (James Rose) Clare, Melissa, Jamie (Jeremy Ortman) Clare, Kimmy; mother, Kathy (step-father, Bill) Flaishans; father, Robert Clare; grandmother, Juanita Knapp; grandchildren, Harmony, David, Wyatt, Hunter, Jamason, Cody, Bralynn, Warren; brother, Brian; half-brother, Bobby, step-sisters, Wendy and Jenny; aunts, Susan Knapp, Jean Duvall and many cousins and other extended family members; high school sweet heart and ex-wife of 20 years, Kim Mielcarek. Also left to cherish his memory is his fiancée, Laura Shively; her children, Damian, Paige, Jamie, Morgan, Courtney and granddaughter, Mayia Rose. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wilbert Knapp.
Visitation, with social distancing guidelines, will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue Temperance, MI. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in James' name may be made to Future Farmers of America, Dundee, MI Chapter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved