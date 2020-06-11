James Robert Clare, 52 years, of Temperance, MI passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by family and under the care of his children. Jim carried on the tradition of family farming that was passed down to his children. The son of Robert and Kathleen (Knapp) Clare he was born February 11, 1968, in Adrian, MI. Jim grew up in Ida, MI on his grandparents farm, "Knapp Farm."

Jim graduated from Bedford High School and while there he played in the marching band and had the opportunity to play at Disney World. He was also a member of the FFA, Eagle Scouts, and Boy Scouts. He then went on to study Dairy Science at Michigan State University.

Jim loved to travel and loved seeing the Amish. He had been to most states, including Yellowstone and Grand Canyon National Parks. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, farming, sports, and playing with the grandkids.

He attended Ida United Methodist Church and Stateline Christian Church.

Jim is survived by his loving children, Brad (Melody) Clare, Robby (Heather) Clare, Jerrica (James Rose) Clare, Melissa, Jamie (Jeremy Ortman) Clare, Kimmy; mother, Kathy (step-father, Bill) Flaishans; father, Robert Clare; grandmother, Juanita Knapp; grandchildren, Harmony, David, Wyatt, Hunter, Jamason, Cody, Bralynn, Warren; brother, Brian; half-brother, Bobby, step-sisters, Wendy and Jenny; aunts, Susan Knapp, Jean Duvall and many cousins and other extended family members; high school sweet heart and ex-wife of 20 years, Kim Mielcarek. Also left to cherish his memory is his fiancée, Laura Shively; her children, Damian, Paige, Jamie, Morgan, Courtney and granddaughter, Mayia Rose. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wilbert Knapp.

Visitation, with social distancing guidelines, will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue Temperance, MI. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in James' name may be made to Future Farmers of America, Dundee, MI Chapter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store