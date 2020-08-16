James ("Spider") Robert Hicks, formerly of Newport Beach, Michigan passed away at the age of 79 on July 24th, 2020 from a sudden onset of Multiple Myeloma. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was the first born of ten children to the late Robert Alex Hicks and Barbara Rose (Cole) of Ida, MI. Jim was preceded in death by both parents and three brothers: Gary Lee Hicks, Ronnie Jay Hicks and Larry Michael (Gus) Hicks.

Jim married Susan Nadolsky of Chicago, IL. They met by chance in the city of Chicago during Jim's first year in college and it was love at first sight. Jim said Sue was the most beautiful girl he had ever seen. They enjoyed a lifelong marriage and true companionship of over 50 years. They have two beautiful daughters, Robin Lewis and Jody Botma, and two sweet grandchildren, Gabriel and Bailey.

Jim graduated from Ida High School. He was an honor student and star athlete. Jim held records in basketball, football, baseball and track all throughout his school years. A natural born leader, Jim was the Captain and quarterback of the Ida High School football team and President of Student Council his senior year. Jim earned a college scholarship to play football at Northwestern University.

Jim served in the US Army. He was stationed in Seattle, Washington, during the World's Fair and worked directly with his superior officer. Jim had a passion for skydiving and performed a memorable parachute jump at the annual Ida Homecoming (to his father's delight and his mother's dismay). Jim was an avid golfer and loved going to northern Michigan to play Boyne Mountain golf courses. Jim loved gardening and was a fabulous cook.

Jim retired from Ford Motor Company after a lifelong career with the corporation. Jim absolutely loved cars, and his favorite was the first car he ever bought: a 1953 dark green Chevy Bel Air with a white hard top (sorry Ford!).

Jim is survived by his wife, Susan Hicks of Belmont, MI, his daughters Robin Sue Lewis (Dean) of Traverse City, MI, Jody Lynn Botma (Mathew) of Rockford, MI and grandchildren Gabriel and Bailey of Rockford, MI. Jim is survived by 6 brothers and sisters: Robert Hicks (Diana) of Punta Gorda, FL, Gerald Hicks (Martha) of Point Place, OH, Dianne Moberg (Richard) of Portage, MI, Linda Harris of Monroe, MI, Karen LaMotte (Clarence) of Grayling, MI and Kathleen Griffin (Daniel) of Columbus, OH, and sister in-laws: Kathy Hicks of Ida, MI and Cathy Hicks of Toledo, OH, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jim was fearless. Jim's dad always pushed him to be adventurous and to be the best, which is a blessing and curse for a first born. He lived an incredibly full life and left a trail of wonderful memories as his gift to friends and family. Jim was an inspiration to his brothers and sisters.

Jim did not want a memorial service. Instead, celebrate Spider's life by doing something kind, adventurous or out of the ordinary. Live fearlessly!

