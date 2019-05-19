Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Service 7:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map James Shea

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers James Arthur Shea was born on May 11, 1945, in Tampa, Florida. He was one of seven children born from the union of the late Jerome and Virginia (Chrabot) Shea. Jim graduated from Toledo Central Catholic and enlisted in the United States Army serving his country honorably. Stationed in Germany, Jim, would meet the love of his life, Renate Rotter, and the couple would be joined in marriage on October 26, 1968. The couple would be blessed with the birth of two daughters.

Jim later earned his Associate Degree in Business from the University of Toledo. As a young boy, Jim began working for his parents in the furniture business. He worked hard and through much dedication and determination with Renata at his side he opened a store in Maumee. Several years later, they began a new venture in Monroe with Patios and Dinettes Plus, offering custom Amish furniture and accents.

Jim was a well-respected expert in his field. His quick wit and phenomenal storytelling helped him to form many lasting bonds with customers and vendors alike.He could be quite goofy at times and enjoyed telling and hearing jokes.

He enjoyed staying active in the community participating with the German-American Festival and was a Toledo Turner for forty-five years. As a Turner, Jim, was a popular dance partner often teaching others and loved to perform folk dance. The past year he had enjoyed world travel with his bride.

Quite often he seemed to be larger than life. This was none more evident than with his love of theatre. He performed, directed, and provided sets for community theater, and for ten years performed and produced "Corney Beef & Caberet. His parts varied from Annie to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Jim performed his last show on his birthday weekend, Friday-Sunday prior to his unexpected passing at home on Monday, May 13, 2019.

In addition to his parents, Jim's passing was preceded by two sisters: Janet Shea-Evans and Patricia Shea-Birch; and two brothers: Kenneth Shea and Jeffrey Shea.

To cherish his memory, Jim leaves his beloved wife: Renate of Temperance; two daughters: Heidi Shea of Sylvania and Trisha (John) Farquharson of Rossford; two brothers: Mike (Carol) Shea of Temperance and Joe (Ardith) Shea of Findlay; two grandchildren: Eric and Addison; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may gather on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00pm until A Time of Remembrance at 7:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, (734)241-7070.

Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries