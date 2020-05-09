James V. (Birdie) Burchette
Aug. 28, 1930–May 2, 2020
James V. "Birdie" Burchette, a familiar face among the Monroe business community for decades, passed away peacefully, at the age of 89, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Medilodge of Monroe, where he had resided since December. Birdie was blessed to be surrounded by the family he loved so dearly.
Born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, on August 28, 1930, James was one of three children from the union of Joseph P. Burchette and Dora Ethal (Clarkson) Burchette. The family moved to Toledo, Ohio, in 1942 and at the age of 12, Birdie, took a job as a typeset. He was furnished a bicycle and was paid to run back and forth between printers. The family would then make their way to Monroe in 1943. Birdie, at the age of fourteen, would begin his sixty-three year career in the oil industry at Third and Monroe, pumping gas for the Marathon gas station.
Following his graduation from Monroe High School with the Class of 1948, Birdie would continue his employment with the Monroe Oil Co-operative, eventually assuming the roles of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
His career continued through mergers and acquisitions working with Gallup-Silkworth running Monroe operations until it was sold to Atlas Oil and then ran operations and serving as Regional Director. Following his retirement from Atlas, he took a position as a consultant for Barron Oil Company working until their sale to Crystal Flash. Birdie would earn the respect of many in his industry and in 2004 was awarded the Pioneer Award from the Michigan Petroleum Association.
Birdie proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1951-1953 obtaining the rank of Sergeant First Class.
After his discharge from the Army, he would marry the love of his life the former, Hazel A. Vagt, on June 19, 1953, in Angola, Indiana. The couple would be blessed with the birth of four children.
From 1963-1974, Birdie was a member of the Frenchtown Township Fire Department. He rose to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief and was one of the first in Monroe County to be trained as an Emergency Medical Technician. Birdie was also active with the Monroe County Firefighter's Association serving as Vice President from 1967-1968, President in 1969-1970, and Trustee in 1971.
James was a man of strong Christian principles and practiced his faith through selfless service to others. He was active at his church, Monroe Missionary Baptist. A lifetime member of Monroe Veterans of Foreign War Post 1138 and former member of the Fraternal Order of Police, he also served with Sertoma International.
Birdie was very involved in the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce for more than fifty years and served on the Board of Directors from 2003-2008. He was a frequent fixture at chamber events and especially enjoyed attending the annual business expos and steak out. Birdie, relentlessly worked the chamber fair booth for many years and he never ceased to amaze fellow volunteers with his ability to draw in masses of fair attendees for conversation.
He was active with the Monroe County Tourism Bureau from 2004-2010.
When Birdie found free time, he enjoyed being with his family. He loved bowling and golfing and was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan sports. Family often accompanied Birdie to his many community appearances throughout the years. In November of 2019, Birdie received his one final wish, to travel South and visit his Kentucky birthplace. He was escorted by his son: Randy and grandsons: Jon and Jason.
To cherish his memory Birdie leaves a beloved wife of sixty-six years: Hazel A. Burchette of Monroe; three children: Rae A. (Timothy) Timiney of Monroe, Sherry L. (John) Elmer of Petersburg, Randall L. (Yvonne) Burchette of Monroe; one brother: Leon (Laura) Burchette of Hudson; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. His passing was preceded by his parents, a son: Rodney; a sister: Bobbie Ruth Carroll; and a great-grandson: Alexander Kramer.
Due to social distancing restrictions, private services were held at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Entombment followed in the Veterans section at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 was entrusted with his arrangements.
We realize that we are unable to use pallbearers at this time, but we know that our dad would have wanted his grandsons and great-grandsons to carry him the final steps.
We know how much he loved them and how proud he was of all of them, they are: Jon Kramer, Jason Elmer, and Tyler Burchette, grandsons; Zachary Kramer, Chris and Nate Ahlers, Ashton Elmer, and Chandler and Calloway Gossiaux, great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters: Tracy Ahlers, Amanda Burchette, Jamie Gossiaux, Libby Kramer, and Sophia Elmer.
A public reception and military honors will be held in the near future.
The Burchette Family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Monroe Visiting Angels, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, Toledo VA Clinic, VA Blind Rehabilitation Services, and to Medilodge of Monroe for their unparalleled care.
Memorials are suggested to Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.